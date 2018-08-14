Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Basketball clip art
WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—

x-Washington;20;11;.645;1½

x-Connecticut;19;13;.594;3

Chicago;12;20;.375;10

New York;7;24;.226;14½

Indiana;5;26;.161;16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—

x-Los Angeles;19;13;.594;5

x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;7

Dallas;14;18;.438;10

Las Vegas;13;18;.419;10½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago 91, Minnesota 88

Los Angeles 74, New York 66

