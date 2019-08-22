agate Basketball: WNBA standings Aug 22, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBA THURSDAY'S RESULTS Minnesota 86, Dallas 70Los Angeles 98, Indiana 65 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Waterloo mom arrested for hitting son with SUV Arrests in late-night golf cart chase at UNI COLUMN: Pharmacies pushed out of business Third person arrested in College Hill fight Two arrested in Waterloo shooting View All Promotions promotion The Good Life promotion 2019 Summer Travel Guide Print Ads Ad Vault Courier/Pulse Ads Aug 18, 2019 Cedar Valley Electric Co., Inc. 5743 Westminster Dr Ste A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-1134 Website Ad Vault 167789-1.pdf Aug 20, 2019 Finance IOWA SECURITIES INVESTMENT GROUP - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Iowa Securities Investment Group Po Box 820, Waterloo, IA 50704 319-236-3334 Transportation WATERLOO REGIONAL AIRPORT - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault Reveal Ad Aug 21, 2019 Financial Decisions Group 3013 Greyhound Dr, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-8476 Website Construction Best Services - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Best Services 6317 Development Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-234-1510 Website Ad Vault Edison Aug 21, 2019 LJ's Neighborhood Grill And Bar 3550 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-3680 Website Education Hair Cuts, Highlight and Balayage Aug 18, 2019 Capri College 2323 Crossroads Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-2600 Website Ad Vault General Ad - Edison 3.0 Aug 21, 2019 New Aldaya Lifescapes 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-268-0401 Website Ad Vault Edison 3.0 2 month start up Aug 18, 2019 Steamboat Garden Tavern 1740 Falls Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-234-9390
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.