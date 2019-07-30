Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;14;6;.700;—

Washington;13;6;.684;½

Chicago;11;9;.550;3

New York;8;11;.421;5½

Indiana;6;15;.286;8½

Atlanta;5;15;.250;9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;14;6;.700;—

Los Angeles;11;8;.579;2½

Seattle;12;9;.571;2½

Phoenix;10;9;.526;3½

Minnesota;10;10;.500;4

Dallas;5;15;.250;9

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 99, Phoenix 93

Connecticut 100, Chicago 94

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 54

