WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;17;7;.708;—

Connecticut;16;8;.667;1

Chicago;14;10;.583;3

Indiana;9;16;.360;8½

New York;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;16;9;.640;—

Los Angeles;15;8;.652;—

Seattle;14;11;.560;2

Minnesota;12;12;.500;3½

Phoenix;11;12;.478;4

Dallas;7;17;.292;8½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 84, New York 69

Washington 101, Minnesota 78

Los Angeles 84, Chicago 81

Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

