WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;20;7;.741;—

x-Connecticut;19;8;.704;1

Chicago;16;11;.593;4

Indiana;9;18;.333;11

New York;9;18;.333;11

Atlanta;5;22;.185;15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;9;.679;—

Los Angeles;16;10;.615;2

Seattle;15;13;.536;4

Phoenix;13;14;.481;5½

Minnesota;13;15;.464;6

Dallas;9;18;.333;9½

x-clinched playoff berth

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

