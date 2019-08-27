Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;22;8;.733;—

x-Connecticut;21;9;.700;1

x-Chicago;18;12;.600;4

Indiana;11;19;.367;11

New York;9;21;.300;13

Atlanta;7;22;.241;14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;12;.613;—

x-Los Angeles;18;11;.621;—

x-Minnesota;16;15;.516;3

x-Seattle;15;15;.500;3½

Phoenix;14;15;.483;4

Dallas;9;20;.310;9

x-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 86, Las Vegas 71

Washington 95, Los Angeles 66

Phoenix 95, New York 82

Minnesota 93, Chicago 85

Connecticut 89, Seattle 70

