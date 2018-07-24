Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Basketball clip art
WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;16;9;.640;—

Washington;14;11;.560;2

Connecticut;14;12;.538;2½

Chicago;8;17;.320;8

New York;7;18;.280;9

Indiana;3;23;.115;13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;19;7;.731;—

Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½

Phoenix;15;10;.600;3½

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4

Dallas;14;11;.560;4½

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 94, Washington 68

Seattle 92, Indiana 72

Minnesota 85, New York 82

Atlanta 81, Los Angeles 71

