WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;24;8;.750;—

x-Connecticut;23;9;.719;1

x-Chicago;19;13;.594;5

Indiana;11;21;.344;13

New York;9;23;.281;15

Atlanta;8;25;.242;16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;21;12;.636;—

x-Las Vegas;20;13;.606;1

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;3½

x-Seattle;17;16;.515;4

x-Phoenix;15;17;.469;5½

Dallas;10;22;.313;10

x-clinched playoff berth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 78, Las Vegas 74

Los Angeles 102, Seattle 68

