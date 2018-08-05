Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Basketball clip art
WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;18;10;.643;—

Washington;16;11;.593;1½

Connecticut;16;12;.571;2

Chicago;10;18;.357;8

New York;7;20;.259;10½

Indiana;5;23;.179;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;21;7;.750;—

Los Angeles;17;11;.607;4

Phoenix;16;13;.552;5½

Minnesota;15;13;.536;6

Dallas;14;14;.500;7

Las Vegas;12;15;.444;8½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88

Washington 76, Dallas 74

Atlanta 86, Minnesota 66

Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

