WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;23;11;.676;—
x-Washington;22;12;.647;1
x-Connecticut;21;13;.618;2
Chicago;13;21;.382;10
New York;7;27;.206;16
Indiana;6;28;.176;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Seattle;26;8;.765;—
x-Phoenix;20;14;.588;6
x-Los Angeles;19;15;.559;7
x-Minnesota;18;16;.529;8
x-Dallas;15;19;.441;11
Las Vegas;14;20;.412;12
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
WNBA playoffs
First round
GAMES TUESDAY
Dallas vs. Phoenix at Tempe, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
