WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;23;11;.676;—

x-Washington;22;12;.647;1

x-Connecticut;21;13;.618;2

Chicago;13;21;.382;10

New York;7;27;.206;16

Indiana;6;28;.176;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;26;8;.765;—

x-Phoenix;20;14;.588;6

x-Los Angeles;19;15;.559;7

x-Minnesota;18;16;.529;8

x-Dallas;15;19;.441;11

Las Vegas;14;20;.412;12

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Indiana 97, Chicago 92

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Seattle 84, Dallas 68

Minnesota 88, Washington 83

WNBA playoffs

First round

GAMES TUESDAY

Dallas vs. Phoenix at Tempe, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

