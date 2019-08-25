Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;21;8;.724;—

x-Connecticut;20;9;.690;1

x-Chicago;18;11;.621;3

Indiana;10;19;.345;11

New York;9;20;.310;12

Atlanta;7;22;.241;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;11;.633;—

x-Los Angeles;18;10;.643;—

Seattle;15;14;.517;3½

Minnesota;15;15;.500;4

Phoenix;13;15;.464;5

Dallas;9;20;.310;9½

x-clinched playoff berth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 101, New York 72

Atlanta 77, Dallas 73

Los Angeles 84, Connecticut 72

Indiana 63, Seattle 54

Chicago 94, Phoenix 86

Minnesota 98, Las Vegas 77

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments