WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;21;8;.724;—
x-Connecticut;20;9;.690;1
x-Chicago;18;11;.621;3
Indiana;10;19;.345;11
New York;9;20;.310;12
Atlanta;7;22;.241;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Las Vegas;19;11;.633;—
x-Los Angeles;18;10;.643;—
Seattle;15;14;.517;3½
Minnesota;15;15;.500;4
Phoenix;13;15;.464;5
Dallas;9;20;.310;9½
x-clinched playoff berth
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 101, New York 72
Atlanta 77, Dallas 73
Los Angeles 84, Connecticut 72
Indiana 63, Seattle 54
Chicago 94, Phoenix 86
Minnesota 98, Las Vegas 77
