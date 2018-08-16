Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—

x-Washington;21;11;.656;1

x-Connecticut;19;13;.594;3

Chicago;12;20;.375;10

New York;7;25;.219;15

Indiana;5;27;.156;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—

x-Los Angeles;19;13;.594;5

x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;7

Dallas;14;18;.438;10

Las Vegas;14;18;.438;10

x-clinched playoff berth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

