Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;8;1;.889;—

Chicago;4;2;.667;2½

Washington;4;3;.571;3

Indiana;4;4;.500;3½

New York;3;5;.375;4½

Atlanta;1;5;.167;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;4;3;.571;—

Los Angeles;4;3;.571;—

Seattle;5;4;.556;—

Minnesota;4;5;.444;1

Phoenix;2;4;.333;1½

Dallas;1;5;.167;2½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

New York 98, Los Angeles 92

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 81, Seattle 67

Las Vegas 80, Minnesota 75

MBL standings

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

CV CourtKings;12;1;--

Eagan;9;4;3.0

Iowa Elite Pro;8;5;4.0

T.C. Elite;7;5;4.5

Minn. Lakers;8;6;5.5

Minn. Broncos;6;7;6.0

Green Bay;5;6;6.5

Rochester;2;12;10.5

N. Minneapolis;1;12;11.0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Chi. Knights;11;1;--

Chi. Fury;11;1;--

FW Vision;12;2;--

FW Bubba Ballers;10;5;2.5

Cent. Indiana;9;5;3.0

Springfield;7;5;4.0

Indiana Dream;7;8;5.5

Chi. Legends;6;7;5.5

Indiana Fury;5;9;7.0

Indy Show;5;9;7.0

Dayton;0;14;12.0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Dallas;6;1;--

Texas;4;3;2.0

Questlife;4;4;2.5

Fort Worth;2;4;3.5

Arlington;1;5;4.5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments