WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;8;1;.889;—
Chicago;4;2;.667;2½
Washington;4;3;.571;3
Indiana;4;4;.500;3½
New York;3;5;.375;4½
Atlanta;1;5;.167;5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;4;3;.571;—
Los Angeles;4;3;.571;—
Seattle;5;4;.556;—
Minnesota;4;5;.444;1
Phoenix;2;4;.333;1½
Dallas;1;5;.167;2½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
New York 98, Los Angeles 92
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Connecticut 81, Seattle 67
Las Vegas 80, Minnesota 75
MBL standings
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;GB
CV CourtKings;12;1;--
Eagan;9;4;3.0
Iowa Elite Pro;8;5;4.0
T.C. Elite;7;5;4.5
Minn. Lakers;8;6;5.5
Minn. Broncos;6;7;6.0
Green Bay;5;6;6.5
Rochester;2;12;10.5
N. Minneapolis;1;12;11.0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;GB
Chi. Knights;11;1;--
Chi. Fury;11;1;--
FW Vision;12;2;--
FW Bubba Ballers;10;5;2.5
Cent. Indiana;9;5;3.0
Springfield;7;5;4.0
Indiana Dream;7;8;5.5
Chi. Legends;6;7;5.5
Indiana Fury;5;9;7.0
Indy Show;5;9;7.0
Dayton;0;14;12.0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;GB
Dallas;6;1;--
Texas;4;3;2.0
Questlife;4;4;2.5
Fort Worth;2;4;3.5
Arlington;1;5;4.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.