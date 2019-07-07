WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Washington;9;4;.692;—
Connecticut;9;5;.643;½
Chicago;7;7;.500;2½
New York;7;8;.467;3
Indiana;6;9;.400;4
Atlanta;3;10;.231;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;9;5;.643;—
Minnesota;8;6;.571;1
Los Angeles;7;6;.538;1½
Phoenix;6;6;.500;2
Seattle;8;8;.500;2
Dallas;4;9;.308;4½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Las Vegas 90, New York 58
Los Angeles 98, Washington 81
Chicago 78, Dallas 66
Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63
MBL playoffs
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
West Division
Cedar Valley 135, Green Bay Area 104
Eagan 117, Iowa Elite Pro 111
East Division
Fort Wayne Vision 138, Springfield 115
Chicago Fury 142, Chicago Legends 125
GAMES SATURDAY
West Division Championship
Eagan at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.
East Division Championship
Chicago Fury at Ft. Wayne Vision
