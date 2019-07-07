Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;4;.692;—

Connecticut;9;5;.643;½

Chicago;7;7;.500;2½

New York;7;8;.467;3

Indiana;6;9;.400;4

Atlanta;3;10;.231;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;9;5;.643;—

Minnesota;8;6;.571;1

Los Angeles;7;6;.538;1½

Phoenix;6;6;.500;2

Seattle;8;8;.500;2

Dallas;4;9;.308;4½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Las Vegas 90, New York 58

Los Angeles 98, Washington 81

Chicago 78, Dallas 66

Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63

MBL playoffs

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

West Division

Cedar Valley 135, Green Bay Area 104

Eagan 117, Iowa Elite Pro 111

East Division

Fort Wayne Vision 138, Springfield 115

Chicago Fury 142, Chicago Legends 125

GAMES SATURDAY

West Division Championship

Eagan at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.

East Division Championship

Chicago Fury at Ft. Wayne Vision

