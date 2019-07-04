Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;3;.750;—

Connecticut;9;4;.692;½

Chicago;6;7;.462;3½

New York;6;7;.462;3½

Indiana;5;9;.357;5

Atlanta;2;9;.182;6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;8;5;.615;—

Minnesota;7;6;.538;1

Seattle;8;7;.533;1

Los Angeles;6;6;.500;1½

Phoenix;5;5;.500;1½

Dallas;4;7;.364;3

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

New York 84, Seattle 83

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

MBL

Playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

West Division

Minnesota Broncos vs. Eagan

TC Elite vs. Green Bay

Minnesota Lakers vs. Iowa Elite Pro

East Division

Springfield vs. Fort Wayne Bubba Ballers

Chicago Fury vs. Indiana Dream

Chicago Knights vs. Chicago Legends

GAMES SUNDAY

West Division

Green Bay/T.C. Elite winner at Cedar Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Elite Pro/Minn. Lakers winner vs. Eagen/Minn. Broncos winner

East Division

Springfield/F.W. Bubba Ballers winner vs. Fort Wayne Vision

Chicago Fury/Indiana winner vs. Chicago Knights/Chicago Legends winner

