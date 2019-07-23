WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;12;6;.667;—
Washington;11;6;.647;½
Chicago;11;8;.579;1½
New York;8;10;.444;4
Indiana;6;15;.286;7½
Atlanta;5;15;.250;8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;12;6;.667;—
Seattle;12;8;.600;1
Los Angeles;11;8;.579;1½
Phoenix;10;8;.556;2
Minnesota;10;9;.526;2½
Dallas;5;14;.263;7½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66
Phoenix 95, Indiana 77
Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62
WNBA All-Stars
Game Saturday, Las Vegas
TEAM DELLE DONNE
Starters
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics, Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury, Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun, Kia Nurse, New York Liberty
Reserves
Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics, DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury, Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky, Tina Charles, New York Liberty, Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun.
TEAM WILSON
Starters
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks, Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces, Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces, Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm.
Reserves
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx, Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky, Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky, Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx, Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever, Candice Dupree, Indiana Fever, Odyssey Sims, Minnesota Lynx.
