Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;12;6;.667;—

Washington;11;6;.647;½

Chicago;11;8;.579;1½

New York;8;10;.444;4

Indiana;6;15;.286;7½

Atlanta;5;15;.250;8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;12;6;.667;—

Seattle;12;8;.600;1

Los Angeles;11;8;.579;1½

Phoenix;10;8;.556;2

Minnesota;10;9;.526;2½

Dallas;5;14;.263;7½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles 78, Atlanta 66

Phoenix 95, Indiana 77

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 62

WNBA All-Stars

Game Saturday, Las Vegas

TEAM DELLE DONNE

Starters

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics, Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury, Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun, Kia Nurse, New York Liberty

Reserves

Kristi Toliver, Washington Mystics, DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury, Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky, Tina Charles, New York Liberty, Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun.

TEAM WILSON

Starters

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles Sparks, Kayla McBride, Las Vegas Aces, Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces, Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm.

Reserves

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx, Diamond DeShields, Chicago Sky, Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky, Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx, Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever, Candice Dupree, Indiana Fever, Odyssey Sims, Minnesota Lynx.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments