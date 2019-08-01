agate Basketball: WNBA scores Aug 1, 2019 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBATHURSDAY'S RESULTS Dallas 87, New York 64 Connecticut 68, Phoenix 62 Los Angeles 76, Las Vegas 68 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 7-year-old girl killed at Wisconsin Dells campground 3 sentenced for trying to pull a home invasion while police were watching Teen detained in weekend shooting in Waterloo Man arrested following motorcycle crash in Quasqueton campground Woman injured in motorcycle crash in Waterloo View All Promotions promotion Prep Football Preview 2018 promotion Veterans Day 2018 Print Ads Home CEDAR VALLEY ELECTRIC CO., INC. - Ad from 2019-07-28 Jul 28, 2019 Cedar Valley Electric Co., Inc. 5743 Westminster Dr Ste A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-1134 Website Restaurant Js Homestyle Cooking - Ad from 2019-07-30 Jul 30, 2019 Js Homestyle Cooking 1724 W 31St Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-3199 Ad Vault 3021 E LAKESHORE DRIVE Jul 28, 2019 Holiday Realty 5280 Buena Vista, Brooklyn, IA 52211 641-522-2300 Website Ad Vault . Jul 29, 2019 State Bank & Trust Company 124 1St Street Se, Waverly, IA 50677 319-352-6000 Website Ad Vault July Repair Coupon Jul 28, 2019 Facets By Susong 201 E Tower Park Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-5337 Website Ad Vault Thank Use Borrow-Front Page Strip Ad Jul 29, 2019 Ad Vault TV Book Spadea Header 1 hr ago Ad Vault 6 week training class Jul 31, 2019 Ad Vault 3 car ad Jul 28, 2019 Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Ad Vault HOROSCOPE Jul 29, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.