agate Basketball: WNBA scores Jun 18, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBA TUESDAY'S RESULTS Washington 81, Los Angeles 52 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 3 Decorah eaglets injured after being driven from nests NEW DETAILS: Stabbing and burned body cases are related, Waterloo police say Farm Shed eatery and market pantry opens Thursday in Cedar Falls; Bar Winslow now open Four found dead in West Des Moines home Gregory J. Delamore View All Promotions promotion 2018 Pet PAWparazzi promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? Print Ads Ad Vault Home Medical My Longest Day Jun 16, 2019 Nu Cara Pharmacy Po Box 640, Conrad, IA 50621 641-922-7204 Website Ad Vault TV Inside spadea Jun 14, 2019 Ad Vault BCHC Jesup Family Medicine Jun 16, 2019 Buchanan County Health Center Long Term Care 1600 1st St E, Independence, IA 50644 319-332-0905 Website Ad Vault Front TV Book Spadea Jun 14, 2019 Sale Sale Ad Jun 16, 2019 Roaming Ribeyes 830 MAIN ST., Janesville, IA 50647 319-464-4702 Website Ad Vault 3 car ad Jun 16, 2019 Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Ad Vault Cheeseburger Celebrations Ad Jun 16, 2019 Southtown Bar and Grill 2026 Bopp St, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-236-9112 Website Ad Vault Weekly Ad Jun 18, 2019 Randall's 320 5th Street, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-3377 Ad Vault HOROSCOPE Jun 14, 2019 Ad Vault SHARED - The Courier - full page - 9.889 Jun 16, 2019 Kendrick Forest Products Forever Cabinets By Kendrick 601 S Washington St, Edgewood, IA 52042 563-928-7110 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.