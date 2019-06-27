agate Basketball: WNBA scores Jun 27, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBA THURSDAY'S RESULTS Los Angeles 86, Las Vegas 74 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Waterloo man arrested for gun, drugs found in traffic stop Former casino worker arrested for cheating, helping patrons win Maddie Poppe performs for a hometown crowd UPDATE: Police investigate possibility that body is missing woman Her son killed Ed Thomas; Joan Becker's grief became a mental health crusade View All Promotions promotion Professional Football Pickem and Win promotion Progress 2019 Print Ads Ad Vault Weddings Jun 27, 2019 Hilton Garden Inn 7213 Nordic Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-6611 Website Ad Vault SUDOKU Jun 26, 2019 Ad Vault page 1 Jun 23, 2019 Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website Ad Vault Rentals. - Courier Jun 25, 2019 Ad Vault June Repair Coupon Jun 23, 2019 Facets By Susong 201 E Tower Park Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-233-5337 Website Ad Vault Grow Cedar Valley 3 hrs ago Ad Vault Grow Cedar Valley 3 hrs ago Western Home Communities 420 E 11th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-5764 Website Ad Vault 163158-1.pdf 15 hrs ago Ad Vault Jensen Jun 27, 2019 Ad Vault Inside Cover Spadea Jun 23, 2019 Amy Wienands Real Estate 1730 W. Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-269-2477 Website
