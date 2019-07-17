agate Basketball: WNBA scores 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBAWEDNESDAY'S RESULTS Chicago 77, Atlanta 76 Phoenix 69, Dallas 64 Seattle 90, Minnesota 79 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $100 million Lost Island theme park plans unveiled Decorah teen found guilty of second-degree murder in beating death 2 killed in crash near Hudson UPDATE: Nursing home employee indicted for stealing drugs Waterloo woman seriously injured when struck by train View All Promotions promotion Fall Home & Garden Available promotion 2019 Summer Travel Guide Print Ads Ad Vault page 1 Jul 14, 2019 Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website Construction Main Jul 14, 2019 Don Gardner Construction 315 La Porte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-0272 Website Ad Vault TV Book Spadea Header Jul 12, 2019 Ad Vault iLasik Jul 14, 2019 Cedar Valley Eye Care 110 Fletcher Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-232-4332 Website Ad Vault Pulse Front Cover Jul 16, 2019 Great Cycle Brands 1305 W Bremer, Waverly, IA 50677 319-352-4888 Ad Vault Sale Ad Jul 14, 2019 Roaming Ribeyes 830 MAIN ST., Janesville, IA 50647 319-464-4702 Website Ad Vault Amish Page Jul 16, 2019 Mobile Classified Ad Jul 14, 2019 Coachlight Homes Inc 3766 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-234-8610 Website Ad Vault Fair Schedule with Photos Jul 14, 2019 Bremer County Fair 2771 150th Street, Sumner, IA 50674 319-882-4218 Website Ad Vault I Am He Said Jul 11, 2019 GBPAC 8201 Dakota Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-3660 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.