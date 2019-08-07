agate Basketball: WNBA scores Aug 7, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WNBA WEDNESDAY'S RESULT Chicago 101, New York 92 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nurse pleads to taking, replacing opioid pain medicine Waverly preschooler identified as accident victim Officials: Child killed after falling under pickup in rural Waverly Multimillion dollar verdict in Waterloo malpractice suit Cedar Falls company CEO Dave Quint dies unexpectedly View All Promotions promotion The Good Life promotion Halloween Directory 2017 Print Ads Ad Vault SUDOKU 1 hr ago Car C&S Subaru - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 C&S Subaru 812 WASHINGTON ST., Waterloo, IA 50702 319-291-7321 Office CNA - Ad from 2019-08-05 Aug 5, 2019 Cna 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault Walker June Aug 2, 2019 Ad Vault SUDOKU Aug 6, 2019 Car DAN DEERY TOYOTA - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Finance FIRST NATIONAL BANK - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 First National Bank 921 W. Bremer Ave. , Waverly, IA 50677 319-352-3502 Website Ad Vault SUDOKU Aug 5, 2019 Ad Vault New Facility Aug 4, 2019 Pathway's Behavioral Services 3362 University Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-235-6571 Website Ad Vault 166954-1.pdf 8 hrs ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.