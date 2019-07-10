Basketball clip art

WNBA

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota 73, Chicago 72

MBL playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

West Division Championship

Eagan at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.

East Division Championship

Chicago Fury at Ft. Wayne Vision

