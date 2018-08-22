agate Basketball: WNBA playoffs Aug 22, 2018 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Buy Now Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save BASKETBALLWNBA playoffs Second round GAMES TODAY Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Los Angeles at Washington, 5:30 p.m.Phoenix at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Sport Playoff Basketball Wnba Round Los Angeles Game Washington Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Man charged in slaying used fake name at work Man arrested for funnel cake burglary at Waterloo waterpark Murder charges filed in fatal Waterloo fire in April (PHOTOS) UPDATE: Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts Man injured in Waterloo bike crash promotion Home Construction & Remodeling promotion Summer Travel Guide 2017
