WNBA playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-five)

GAME TODAY

Washington at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., Washington leads series 2-1

GAMES THURSDAY

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m., if necessary

Finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME SUNDAY

Connecticut vs Washington or Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Connecticut vs. Washington or Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Connecticut vs. Washington or Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m.

