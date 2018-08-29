WNBA playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-five)
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., Seattle leads series 2-0
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Washington, TBA
Seattle at Phoenix, TBA, if necessary
