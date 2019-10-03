Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME SUNDAY

Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAME TUESDAY

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., if necessary

