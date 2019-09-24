Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-five)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Washington 94, Las Vegas 90, Washington wins series 3-1

Finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME SUNDAY

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY, OCT. 8

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., if necessary

GAME THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., if necessary

