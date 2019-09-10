Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

First round

GAMES TODAY

No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 9 p.m.

Second round

GAMES SUNDAY

TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments