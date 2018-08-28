Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Basketball clip art
WNBA playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-five)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0

Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series tied 1-1

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

