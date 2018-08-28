WNBA playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-five)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT, Seattle leads series 2-0
Atlanta 78, Washington 75, series tied 1-1
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
