WNBA playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-five)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 97, Las Vegas 95, Washington leads series 1-0
Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75, Connecticut leads series 1-0
GAMES THURSDAY
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
