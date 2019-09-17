Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-five)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 97, Las Vegas 95, Washington leads series 1-0

Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75, Connecticut leads series 1-0

GAMES THURSDAY

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

