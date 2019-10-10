Basketball clip art

WNBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-five)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Washington 89, Connecticut 78, Washington wins series 3-2

WNBA champions

2019 -- Washington Mystics

2018 — Seattle Storm

2017 — Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Indiana Fever

2011 — Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Seattle Storm

2009 — Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Detroit Shock

2007 — Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Detroit Shock

2005 — Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Seattle Storm

2003 — Detroit Shock

2002 — Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Houston Comets

1999 — Houston Comets

1998 — Houston Comets

1997 — Houston Comets

NBA preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 118, Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84

Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68

Sacramento 105, Phoenix 108

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143, Minnesota 123

