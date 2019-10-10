WNBA playoffs
Finals
(Best-of-five)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Washington 89, Connecticut 78, Washington wins series 3-2
WNBA champions
2019 -- Washington Mystics
2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
2005 — Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Seattle Storm
2003 — Detroit Shock
2002 — Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Houston Comets
1999 — Houston Comets
1998 — Houston Comets
1997 — Houston Comets
NBA preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 118, Toronto 111
Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111
Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand Breakers 84
Portland 104, Maccabi Haifa 68
Sacramento 105, Phoenix 108
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 143, Minnesota 123
