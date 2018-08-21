WNBA playoffs
First round
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Second round
GAMES THURSDAY
Los Angeles at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA awards
All-WNBA first team -- Liz Cambage (Dal), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Tiffany Hayes (Atl), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho)
All-WNBA second team -- Sylvia Fowles (Min), Brittney Griner (Pho), Maya Moore (Min), Candace Parker (LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal).
All-rookie team -- Aerial Atkins (Was), Diamond DeShields (Chi), Kelsey Mitchell (Ind), Kia Nurse (NY), Azura Stevens (Dal), A'ja Wilson (LV)
Player of the year -- Breanna Stewart, Seattle
Rookie of year -- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas
Sixth woman of year -- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
Defensive player of year -- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
Comeback player of year -- DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix
Most improved -- Natasha Howard, Seattle
Coach of year -- Nicki Collen, Atlanta
