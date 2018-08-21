Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WNBA playoffs

First round

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Second round

GAMES THURSDAY

Los Angeles at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA awards

All-WNBA first team -- Liz Cambage (Dal), Elena Delle Donne (Was), Tiffany Hayes (Atl), Breanna Stewart (Sea), Diana Taurasi (Pho)

All-WNBA second team --  Sylvia Fowles (Min), Brittney Griner (Pho), Maya Moore (Min), Candace Parker (LA), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dal).

All-rookie team -- Aerial Atkins (Was), Diamond DeShields (Chi), Kelsey Mitchell (Ind), Kia Nurse (NY), Azura Stevens (Dal), A'ja Wilson (LV)

Player of the year -- Breanna Stewart, Seattle

Rookie of year -- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Sixth woman of year -- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

Defensive player of year -- Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

Comeback player of year -- DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix

Most improved -- Natasha Howard, Seattle

Coach of year -- Nicki Collen, Atlanta

