WNBA playoffs
First round
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Second round
GAMES SUNDAY
No. 6 Seattle at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Chicago vs. No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
AP WNBA awards
Player of the Year — Elena Delle Donne, Washington
Coach of the Year — Mike Thibault, Washington
Comeback Player of the Year — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas
Most Improved Player of the Year — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix
Defensive Player of the Year — Natasha Howard, Seattle
Rookie of the Year — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota
Sixth Woman of the Year — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas
All-WNBA first team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones
All-WNBA second team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner
All-Rookie team — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner
