WNBA playoffs

First round

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second round

GAMES SUNDAY

No. 6 Seattle at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Chicago vs. No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

AP WNBA awards

Player of the Year — Elena Delle Donne, Washington

Coach of the Year — Mike Thibault, Washington

Comeback Player of the Year — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas

Most Improved Player of the Year — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix

Defensive Player of the Year — Natasha Howard, Seattle

Rookie of the Year — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

Sixth Woman of the Year — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

All-WNBA first team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones

All-WNBA second team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner

All-Rookie team — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner

