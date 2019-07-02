WNBA
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Las Vegas 90, Chicago 82
Minnesota 85, Atlanta 68
MBL
Playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
West Division
Minnesota Broncos vs. Eagan
TC Elite vs. Green Bay
Minnesota Lakers vs. Iowa Elite Pro
GAMES SUNDAY
West Division
Green Bay/T.C. Elite winner at Cedar Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa Elite Pro/Minn. Lakers winner vs. Eagen/Minn. Broncos winner
