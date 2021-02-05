Basketball: Weekend Prep Scoreboard

Prep girls
Saturday
METRO
Waterloo West 69, Waukon 53
AREA
Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 23
Denver 68, Wapsie Valley 29
Dike-New Hartford 55, Union Community 22
Riceville 54, Clarksville 42
Saint Ansgar 74, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Hudson 46
Turkey Valley 62, Postville 22
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, West Delaware 32
Friday
METRO
Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus 22
Waterloo Christian 75, Tripoli 40
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
AREA
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 39
Baxter 48, Colo-Nesco 34
Charles City 53, Crestwood 47
Solon 60, Maquoketa 55
Saint Ansgar 53, Mason City Newman 23
Prep boys
Saturday
AREA
Alburnett 71, Starmont 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Janesville 39
Hudson 52, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45
MVC
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 68 (OT)
Friday
METRO
Cedar Falls 88, East 50
Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus 33
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 51
AREA