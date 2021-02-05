 Skip to main content
Basketball: Weekend Prep Scoreboard
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Weekend Prep Scoreboard

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

Saturday

METRO

Waterloo West 69, Waukon 53

AREA

Center Point-Urbana 62, Independence 23

Denver 68, Wapsie Valley 29

Dike-New Hartford 55, Union Community 22

Riceville 54, Clarksville 42

Saint Ansgar 74, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Hudson 46

Turkey Valley 62, Postville 22

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, West Delaware 32

Friday

METRO

Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus 22

Waterloo Christian 75, Tripoli 40

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids Washington 47

AREA

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 39

Baxter 48, Colo-Nesco 34

Charles City 53, Crestwood 47

Solon 60, Maquoketa 55

Saint Ansgar 53, Mason City Newman 23

Prep boys

Saturday

AREA

Alburnett 71, Starmont 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Janesville 39

Hudson 52, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45

MVC

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 68 (OT)

Friday

METRO

Cedar Falls 88, East 50

Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus 33

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 51

AREA

Wapsie Valley 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 27

Crestwood 70, Charles City 67

Mason City Newman 72, St. Ansgar 34

Colo-Nesco 43, Baxter 42

South Winneshiek 72, Kee 47

