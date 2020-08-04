Basketball: Tuesday's NBA results

NBA
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Portland 110, Houston 102
Miami 112, Boston 106
Indiana 120, Orlando 109
Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115
Dallas 114, Sacramento 110
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 118
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NBA
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Portland 110, Houston 102
Miami 112, Boston 106
Indiana 120, Orlando 109
Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115
Dallas 114, Sacramento 110
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 118
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.