Basketball: Tuesday's NBA results
Basketball: Tuesday's NBA results

NBA

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Portland 110, Houston 102

Miami 112, Boston 106

Indiana 120, Orlando 109

Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115

Dallas 114, Sacramento 110

Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 118

