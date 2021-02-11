 Skip to main content
Basketball: Thursday's regional results
Basketball: Thursday's regional results

BASKETBALL

Prep girls

CLASS 1A

REGION ONE

Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa 19

Newman Catholic 47, Rockford 30

Waterloo Christian 49, North Tama 39

BCLUW 73, Valley Lutheran 19

AGWSR 60, North Butler 39

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Colo-NESCO 28

REGION THREE

Wapsie Valley 46, Janesville 34

Nashua-Plainfield 52, Tripoli 20

West Central 44, Central Elkader 33

Turkey Valley 76, Dunkerton 28

Central City 59, Don Bosco 12

Kee High 58, Riceville 38

East Buchanan 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Linescore

DUNKERTON — Bethany Christians 3, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 9, Morgan Weepie 5, Alana Berinobis 3, Mallory Tisue 6.

TURKEY VALLEY — Jalyssa Blazek 4, Clare Courtney 2, Alli Hoffert 32, Kara Reicks 9, Jaycie Byrne 11, Aubrey Hoffert 3, Kylie Wurzer 6, Jacqlyn Schmitt 9.

