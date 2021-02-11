Basketball: Thursday's regional results

BASKETBALL
Prep girls
CLASS 1A
REGION ONE
Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa 19
Newman Catholic 47, Rockford 30
Waterloo Christian 49, North Tama 39
BCLUW 73, Valley Lutheran 19
AGWSR 60, North Butler 39
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Colo-NESCO 28
REGION THREE
Wapsie Valley 46, Janesville 34
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Tripoli 20
West Central 44, Central Elkader 33
Turkey Valley 76, Dunkerton 28
Central City 59, Don Bosco 12
Kee High 58, Riceville 38
East Buchanan 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Linescore
DUNKERTON — Bethany Christians 3, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 9, Morgan Weepie 5, Alana Berinobis 3, Mallory Tisue 6.
TURKEY VALLEY — Jalyssa Blazek 4, Clare Courtney 2, Alli Hoffert 32, Kara Reicks 9, Jaycie Byrne 11, Aubrey Hoffert 3, Kylie Wurzer 6, Jacqlyn Schmitt 9.