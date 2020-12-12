Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Prep girls
Friday’s scores
Metro
Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo East 32
Columbus 61, Wapsie Valley 33
Waterloo Christian 35, Janesville 27
Valley Lutheran at Baxter, ppd
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64
Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 43
Area
Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32
Decorah 76, New Hampton 48
Benton Community 45, West Delaware 35
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW 29
Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall 20
Hampton-Dumont 63, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 47
Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler 24
MFL Mar-Mac 33, West Central 26
Turkey Valley 63, Kee 34
Colo-Nesco 44, North Tama 42
Riceville 46, Don Bosco 27
Clarksville 56, Green Mountain-Garwin 24
North Fayette-Valley 55, Central Elkader 31
Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44
Charles City 46, Oelwein 22
Saturday’s scores
METRO
Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd.
Meskwaki Settlement 48, Valley Lutheran 17
Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian 30
AREA
Jesup 43, MFL Mar-Mac 41
Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39
Kee 55, New Hampton 37
Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24
Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28
East Buchanan 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32
East Marshall 46, BGM 31
Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Boxscores
DUNKERTON 34, JANESVILLE 24
JANESVILLE – Naomi Hovenga 10, Hope Hovenga 9, Kassidy Dunbar 4, Kamryn Umthum 1.
DUNKERTON – Bailey VanLengen 9, Morgan Weepie 10, Alana Berinobis 6, Mallory Tisue 9.
Prep boys
Friday’s scores
METRO
Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo East 30
Waterloo West 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52
Wapsie Valley 67, Waterloo Columbus 25
Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian 37
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 48
AREA
West Delaware 59, Benton Community 39
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52
Dunkerton 75, Tripoli 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Jesup 83
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 67, Hampton-Dumont 44
MFL Mar-Mac 72, West Central 46
Decorah 74, New Hampton 31
North Butler 57, Saint Ansgar 56
North Fayette-Valley 63, Central Elkader 33
Charles City 75, Oelwein 57
Kee 58, Turkey Valley 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49
Grundy Center 45, BCLUW 38
North Tama 34, Colo-Nesco 29
Green Mountain-Garwin 84, Clarksville 33
Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Saturday’s scores
METRO
Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian 36
AREA
Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Lynnville-Sully 56
Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan 52
Boxscores
DUNKERTON 56, JANESVILLE 52
JANESVILLE (4-1, 3-1) – Jaden Appleby 9, Leo Dodd 8, Wiley Sherburne 20, Joey Carlson 12, Carson Pariseau 3.
DUNKERTON (4-1, 3-0) – Jake Kennedy 1, Riley Moulds 2, Preston Gillespie 9, Casey Gardner 20, Brayden VanLengen 4, Kaden Behrens 13, Oliver Fettkether 2, Kyler Rich 5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!