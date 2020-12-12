 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Prep scoreboards
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Prep scoreboards

  • 0
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

Friday’s scores

Metro

Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo East 32

Columbus 61, Wapsie Valley 33

Waterloo Christian 35, Janesville 27

Valley Lutheran at Baxter, ppd

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 77, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64

Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 43

Area

Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32

Decorah 76, New Hampton 48

Benton Community 45, West Delaware 35

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW 29

Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall 20

Hampton-Dumont 63, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 49, Jesup 47

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler 24

MFL Mar-Mac 33, West Central 26

Turkey Valley 63, Kee 34

Colo-Nesco 44, North Tama 42

Riceville 46, Don Bosco 27

Clarksville 56, Green Mountain-Garwin 24

North Fayette-Valley 55, Central Elkader 31

Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44

Charles City 46, Oelwein 22

Saturday’s scores

METRO

Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior, ppd.

Meskwaki Settlement 48, Valley Lutheran 17

Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian 30

AREA

Jesup 43, MFL Mar-Mac 41

Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39

Kee 55, New Hampton 37

Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24

Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28

East Buchanan 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32

East Marshall 46, BGM 31

Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Boxscores

DUNKERTON 34, JANESVILLE 24

JANESVILLE – Naomi Hovenga 10, Hope Hovenga 9, Kassidy Dunbar 4, Kamryn Umthum 1.

DUNKERTON – Bailey VanLengen 9, Morgan Weepie 10, Alana Berinobis 6, Mallory Tisue 9.

Prep boys

Friday’s scores

METRO

Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo East 30

Waterloo West 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52

Wapsie Valley 67, Waterloo Columbus 25

Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian 37

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Washington 48

AREA

West Delaware 59, Benton Community 39

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52

Dunkerton 75, Tripoli 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Jesup 83

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 67, Hampton-Dumont 44

MFL Mar-Mac 72, West Central 46

Decorah 74, New Hampton 31

North Butler 57, Saint Ansgar 56

North Fayette-Valley 63, Central Elkader 33

Charles City 75, Oelwein 57

Kee 58, Turkey Valley 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49

Grundy Center 45, BCLUW 38

North Tama 34, Colo-Nesco 29

Green Mountain-Garwin 84, Clarksville 33

Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Saturday’s scores

METRO

Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian 36

AREA

Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Lynnville-Sully 56

Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan 52

Boxscores

DUNKERTON 56, JANESVILLE 52

JANESVILLE (4-1, 3-1) – Jaden Appleby 9, Leo Dodd 8, Wiley Sherburne 20, Joey Carlson 12, Carson Pariseau 3.

DUNKERTON (4-1, 3-0) – Jake Kennedy 1, Riley Moulds 2, Preston Gillespie 9, Casey Gardner 20, Brayden VanLengen 4, Kaden Behrens 13, Oliver Fettkether 2, Kyler Rich 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News