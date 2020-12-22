Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque Senior 61
West 62, Western Dubuque 60
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52
Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35
AREA
Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24
Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26
Algona Garrigan 95, North Iowa 19
Osage 55, West Fork 18
Denver 62, Charles City 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45
Prairie Du Chien 72, Decorah 45
Solon 81, Independence 22
Saydel 55, South Tama 42
Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22
Prep boys
METRO
West 39, Western Dubuque 37
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 48
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Waterloo East 48
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58
Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66
AREA
Jesup 85, Don Bosco 38
Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38
Oelwein 65, West Central 56
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 35
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Clayton Ridge 51, Kee 43
Humboldt 70, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50