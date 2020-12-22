 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboards
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque Senior 61

West 62, Western Dubuque 60

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty 52

Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54

Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar 35

AREA

Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24

Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26

Algona Garrigan 95, North Iowa 19

Osage 55, West Fork 18

Denver 62, Charles City 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45

Prairie Du Chien 72, Decorah 45

Solon 81, Independence 22

Saydel 55, South Tama 42

Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22

Prep boys

METRO

West 39, Western Dubuque 37

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 48

Dubuque Wahlert 60, Waterloo East 48

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Linn-Mar 48, Iowa City West 46

Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58

Iowa City Liberty 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66

AREA

Jesup 85, Don Bosco 38

Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38

Oelwein 65, West Central 56

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 35

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Clayton Ridge 51, Kee 43

Humboldt 70, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

