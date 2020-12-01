 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboards
agate
BASKETBALL

Prep girls

METRO

Columbus 55, Union 49

North Tama 55, Valley Lutheran 4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Western Dubuque 39

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31

Clarksville 64, Don Bosco 26

Jesup 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Osage 70, Mason City Newman 25

Central Elkader 65, West Central 33

Algona Garrigan 83, Belmond-Klemme 22

Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 30

Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware 24

Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley 20

Collins-Maxwell 59, Colo-Nesco 31

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, South Hardin 28

Benton Community 61, Dyersville Beckman 50

Decorah 50, Kee 22

MFL Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley 38

North Fayette 65, Clayton Ridge 20

Saint Ansgar 58, Central Springs 24

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Mount Pleasant 39

AREA

Osage 68, Mason City Newman 66

Dike-New Hartford 79, Charles City 61

Don Bosco 46, Clarksville 37

Dyersville Beckman 73, Benton Community 47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 44

Algona Garrigan 65, Belmond-Klemme 36

AGWSR 51, Hampton-Dumont 48

Green Mountain-Garwin 67, Baxter 65

Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 39

