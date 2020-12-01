Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Columbus 55, Union 49
North Tama 55, Valley Lutheran 4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Western Dubuque 39
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31
Clarksville 64, Don Bosco 26
Jesup 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Osage 70, Mason City Newman 25
Central Elkader 65, West Central 33
Algona Garrigan 83, Belmond-Klemme 22
Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 30
Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware 24
Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley 20
Collins-Maxwell 59, Colo-Nesco 31
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, South Hardin 28
Benton Community 61, Dyersville Beckman 50
Decorah 50, Kee 22
MFL Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley 38
North Fayette 65, Clayton Ridge 20
Saint Ansgar 58, Central Springs 24
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Mount Pleasant 39
AREA
Osage 68, Mason City Newman 66
Dike-New Hartford 79, Charles City 61
Don Bosco 46, Clarksville 37
Dyersville Beckman 73, Benton Community 47
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 44
Algona Garrigan 65, Belmond-Klemme 36
AGWSR 51, Hampton-Dumont 48
Green Mountain-Garwin 67, Baxter 65
Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 39
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!