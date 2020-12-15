Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran 8
Waterloo Christian 48, Dunkerton 35
Cedar Falls 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50
Cedar Rapids Washington 78, Waterloo West 71 OT
Linn-Mar 62, Waterloo East 13
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41
Dubuque Senior 57, Dubuque Hempstead 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Western Dubuque 47
AREA
Osage 64, North Butler 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley 20
Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32
Hudson 44, Union 34
Solon 55, Marion 43
Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
North Linn 72, Starmont 17
Maquoketa Valley 36, East Buchanan 26
Mason City Newman 39, Rockford 15
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW 41
AGWSR 53, East Marshall 21
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36
Baxter 52, Don Bosco 23
Turkey Valley 51, Central Elkader 23
West Hancock 74, North Iowa 12
Iowa Falls-Alden 52, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 27
North Fayette-Valley 56, South Winneshiek 21
Colo-Nesco 48, Meskwaki Settlement 33
North Tama 45, Green Mountain-Garwin 42
New Hampton 56, Crestwood 30
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Waterloo East 54, Linn-Mar 53
Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian 37
AREA
Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54
Dike-New Hartford 88, Jesup 64
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley 48
Janesville 72, Riceville 29
North Linn 106. Starmont 14
Crestwood 78, New Hampton 66
North Fayette-Valley 66, South Winneshiek 61
Baxter 53, Don Bosco 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34
Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49
MFL Mar-Mac 68, Kee 57
North Butler 44, Osage 42
Waukon 78, Decorah 65
Clayton Ridge 62, West Central 44
Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Meskwaki Settlement 73, Colo-Nesco 38
Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 62
Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!