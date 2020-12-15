 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboards
BASKETBALL

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran 8

Waterloo Christian 48, Dunkerton 35

Cedar Falls 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50

Cedar Rapids Washington 78, Waterloo West 71 OT

Linn-Mar 62, Waterloo East 13

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41

Dubuque Senior 57, Dubuque Hempstead 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Western Dubuque 47

AREA

Osage 64, North Butler 13

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley 20

Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32

Hudson 44, Union 34

Solon 55, Marion 43

Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

North Linn 72, Starmont 17

Maquoketa Valley 36, East Buchanan 26

Mason City Newman 39, Rockford 15

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW 41

AGWSR 53, East Marshall 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36

Baxter 52, Don Bosco 23

Turkey Valley 51, Central Elkader 23

West Hancock 74, North Iowa 12

Iowa Falls-Alden 52, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 27

North Fayette-Valley 56, South Winneshiek 21

Colo-Nesco 48, Meskwaki Settlement 33

North Tama 45, Green Mountain-Garwin 42

New Hampton 56, Crestwood 30

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Waterloo East 54, Linn-Mar 53

Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian 37

AREA

Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54

Dike-New Hartford 88, Jesup 64

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley 48

Janesville 72, Riceville 29

North Linn 106. Starmont 14

Crestwood 78, New Hampton 66

North Fayette-Valley 66, South Winneshiek 61

Baxter 53, Don Bosco 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34

Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49

MFL Mar-Mac 68, Kee 57

North Butler 44, Osage 42

Waukon 78, Decorah 65

Clayton Ridge 62, West Central 44

Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Meskwaki Settlement 73, Colo-Nesco 38

Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 62

Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

