Basketball: Prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Washington 55
Waterloo West 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72, East 19
Waterloo Christian 42, Tripoli 25
Columbus 45, Union 20
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Dubuque Senior 33
Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Linn-Mar 42
Iowa City West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 41
Iowa City Liberty 50, Western Dubuque 49
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 39, Denver 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Jesup 34
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, AGWSR 37
Baxter 54, Colo-Nesco 34
Alburnett 43, East Buchanan 40
North Linn 70, Central city 50
Maquoketa Valey 49, Springville 38
Solon 57, Maquoketa 50
Saint Ansgar 63, Central Springs 20
Hudson 64, Wapsie Valley 37
Osage 64, Mason City Newman 26
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 21
West Central 39, Central Elkader 18
West Hancock 82, Lake Milles 25
Riceville 48, Clarksville 42
Turkey Valley 47, MFL Mar-Mac 42
South Winneshiek 55, Postville 38
Decorah 65, Oelwein 18
Waukon 64, Crestwood 40
Center Point-Urbana 61, Independence 28
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids Washington 61
Waterloo West 76, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54
Waterloo East 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51
Waterloo Christian 44, Tripoli 41
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 58, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Linn-Mar 75, Cedar Rapids Prairie 65
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque Senior 46
AREA
Mason City Newman 66, Osage 62
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Grundy Center 37
Dike-New Hartford 87, Denver 85
South Tama 47, Benton Community 44
North Fayette-Valley 48, Clayton Ridge 40
South Winneshiek 62, Postville 32
Turkey Valley 59, MFL Mar-Mac 55
Edgewood-Colesburg 73, Starmont 18
Central Springs 49, Saint Ansgar 44
Clear Lake 63, Charles City 51
Clear Creek-Amana 78, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Alburnett 72, East Buchanan 39
Decorah 63, Oelwein 33
Rockford 59, Nashua-Plainfield 34
Wapsie Valley 60, Hudson 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Grundy Center 37
Riceville 61, Clarksville 47
Jesup 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 58
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, West Fork 41