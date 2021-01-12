 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboards
BASKETBALL

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Washington 55

Waterloo West 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72, East 19

Waterloo Christian 42, Tripoli 25

Columbus 45, Union 20

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Dubuque Senior 33

Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Linn-Mar 42

Iowa City West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 41

Iowa City Liberty 50, Western Dubuque 49

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 39, Denver 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Jesup 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, AGWSR 37

Baxter 54, Colo-Nesco 34

Alburnett 43, East Buchanan 40

North Linn 70, Central city 50

Maquoketa Valey 49, Springville 38

Solon 57, Maquoketa 50

Saint Ansgar 63, Central Springs 20

Hudson 64, Wapsie Valley 37

Osage 64, Mason City Newman 26

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 21

West Central 39, Central Elkader 18

West Hancock 82, Lake Milles 25

Riceville 48, Clarksville 42

Turkey Valley 47, MFL Mar-Mac 42

South Winneshiek 55, Postville 38

Decorah 65, Oelwein 18

Waukon 64, Crestwood 40

Center Point-Urbana 61, Independence 28

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids Washington 61

Waterloo West 76, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54

Waterloo East 52, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51

Waterloo Christian 44, Tripoli 41

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 58, Dubuque Wahlert 46

Linn-Mar 75, Cedar Rapids Prairie 65

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque Senior 46

AREA

Mason City Newman 66, Osage 62

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Grundy Center 37

Dike-New Hartford 87, Denver 85

South Tama 47, Benton Community 44

North Fayette-Valley 48, Clayton Ridge 40

South Winneshiek 62, Postville 32

Turkey Valley 59, MFL Mar-Mac 55

Edgewood-Colesburg 73, Starmont 18

Central Springs 49, Saint Ansgar 44

Clear Lake 63, Charles City 51

Clear Creek-Amana 78, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Alburnett 72, East Buchanan 39

Decorah 63, Oelwein 33

Rockford 59, Nashua-Plainfield 34

Wapsie Valley 60, Hudson 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Grundy Center 37

Riceville 61, Clarksville 47

Jesup 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 58

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, West Fork 41

