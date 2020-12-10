Basketball: Prep scoreboards, IGHSAU rankings

Basketball
Prep girls
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, South Hardin 37
Turkey Valley 65, South Winneshiek 17
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A – 1. Newell-Fonda (4-0), 2. Algona Garrigan (4-0), 3. St. Ansgar (3-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (4-0), 5. MMCRU (3-0), 6. Springville (3-0), 7. Exira-EHK (3-0), 8. Collins-Maxwell (6-0), 9. Montezuma (4-1), 10. CAM (4-0), 11. Lynville-Sully (5-1), 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-2), 13. Turkey Valley (2-2), 14. Winfield-Mount Union (5-0), 15. Logan-Magnolia (2-1).
CLASS 2A – 1. West Branch (3-0), 2. Maquoketa Valley (3-0), 3. South Central Calhoun (5-0), 4. North Linn (3-0), 5. Dike-New Hartford (3-0), 6. West Monona (4-0), 7. Nodaway Valley (3-0), 8. West Hancock (3-0), 9. AHSTW (3-1), 10. Grundy Center (2-0), 11. Denver (1-2), 12. Jesup (4-0), 13. Treynor (4-0), 14. Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-0), 15. Central Lyon (2-1).
CLASS 3A – 1. Des Moines Christian (5-0), 2. West Liberty (0-0), 3. Cherokee (4-0), 4. Clear Lake (4-0), 5. Center Point-Urbana (2-1), 6. Panorama (4-0), 7. Unity Christian (4-1), 8. Davenport Assumption (1-2), 9. Roland-Story (1-1), 10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-0), 11. Osage (2-1), 12. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-0), 13. West Lyon (1-1), 14. Iowa Falls-Alden (4-0), 15. Hampton-Dumont-Cal (1-1).
CLASS 4A – 1. Glenwood (2-0), 2. Gilbert (3-0), 3. Ballard (5-0), 4. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0), 5. Central DeWitt (4-0), 6. North Scott (1-0), 7. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1), 8. Grinnell (1-0), 9. Denison-Schleswig (3-1), 10. Harlan (4-0), 11. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1), 12. Creston (4-1), 13. Bondurant-Farrar (1-2), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (2-0), 15. Keokuk (0-0).
CLASS 5A – 1. Waterloo West (1-0), 2. Southeast Polk (1-0), 3. Johnston (0-0), 4. Waukee (0-0), 5. Iowa City West (0-0), 6. Cedar Falls (2-0), 7. Ankeny Centennial (0-0), 8. Iowa City High (0-0), 9. Davenport North (0-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (0-0), 11. Ames (0-0), 12. Muscatine (0-0), 13. West Des Moines Dowling (0-0), 14. West Des Moines Valley (0-0), 15. Indianola (3-1).
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque Hempstead 45
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55
