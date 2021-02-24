 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboard
Prep girls

Regional finals

Class 2A

Nodaway Valley 55, AHSTW 33

North Linn 54, Bellevue 36

Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock 30

Rock Valley 40, Emmetsburg 22

Treynor 40, Underwood 38

Grundy Center 51, Denver 44

Maquoketa Valley 43, Dyersville Beckman 37

West Branch 62, Iowa City Regina 39

Class 1A

Council Bluffs St. Albert 64, Kingsley-Pierson 44

Newell-Fonda 75, CAM 37

Algona Garrigan 63, BCLUW 31

Springville 65, Burlington-Notre Dame 57

Saint Ansgar 56, Turkey Valley 46

Montezuma 62, Collins-Maxwell 44

MMCRU 53, Westwood 43

Exira-EHK 66, Lenox 56

