Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
Regional finals
Class 2A
Nodaway Valley 55, AHSTW 33
North Linn 54, Bellevue 36
Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock 30
Rock Valley 40, Emmetsburg 22
Treynor 40, Underwood 38
Grundy Center 51, Denver 44
Maquoketa Valley 43, Dyersville Beckman 37
West Branch 62, Iowa City Regina 39
Class 1A
Council Bluffs St. Albert 64, Kingsley-Pierson 44
Newell-Fonda 75, CAM 37
Algona Garrigan 63, BCLUW 31
Springville 65, Burlington-Notre Dame 57
Saint Ansgar 56, Turkey Valley 46
Montezuma 62, Collins-Maxwell 44
MMCRU 53, Westwood 43
Exira-EHK 66, Lenox 56
