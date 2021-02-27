 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

Prep boys

Substate finals

Class 1A

South Winneshiek 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57

North Linn 67, Meskwaki 48

Lake Mills 53, West Fork 40

Easton Valley 61, New London 43

Montezuma 54, Mount Ayr 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Tri-Center 35

Grand View Christian 67, St. Albert 65

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull 60, OABCIG 48

Western Christian 61, Spirit Lake 53

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Denver 67

Dyersville Beckman 56, West Branch 52

West Burlington 58, Camanche 38

Des Moines Christian 53, Albia 35

Van Meter 56, Treynor 53

South Central Calhoun 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News