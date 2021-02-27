Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep boys
Substate finals
Class 1A
South Winneshiek 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57
North Linn 67, Meskwaki 48
Lake Mills 53, West Fork 40
Easton Valley 61, New London 43
Montezuma 54, Mount Ayr 25
Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Tri-Center 35
Grand View Christian 67, St. Albert 65
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull 60, OABCIG 48
Western Christian 61, Spirit Lake 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Denver 67
Dyersville Beckman 56, West Branch 52
West Burlington 58, Camanche 38
Des Moines Christian 53, Albia 35
Van Meter 56, Treynor 53
South Central Calhoun 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
