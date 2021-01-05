Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 67, Waterloo East 26
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Columbus 39
Waterloo Christian 47, Green Mountain-Garwin 31
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 36, Linn-Mar 33
Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty 37
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49
Dubuque Wahlert 54, Western Dubuque 38
AREA
Springville 66, Starmont 16
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Waukon 44
Grundy Center 36, AGWSR 29
Denver 64, Wapsie Valley 16
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54
West Fork 58, North Butler 34
Solon 62, West Delaware 31
Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
Nebrada 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40
Jesup 60, BCLUW 52
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Turkey Valley 62, Postville 17
Mason City Newman 43, Central Springs 36
North Linn 56, East Buchanan 31
North Fayette-Valley 73, West Central 48
Algona Garrigan 64, Forest City 24
Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24
Colo-NESCO 61, Tripoli 39
Riceville 55, Nashua-Plainfield 43
Decorah 65, Crestwood 16
Independence 44, South Tama 31
Vinton-Shellsburg 66, Williamsburg 53
New Hampton 42, Charles City 26
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 84, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48
Waterloo West 68, Waterloo East 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Waterloo Columbus 43
Green Mountain-Garwin 53, Waterloo Christian 40
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 80, Iowa City High 50
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52
Western Dubuque 49, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Dubuque Senior 42
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Iowa City West 44
AREA
Wapsie Valley 75, Denver 61
Springville 88, Starmont 29
Dike-New Hartford 75, Union 34
Grundy Center 70, AGWSR 37
Mason City Newman 58, Central Springs 30
Nevada 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59
Solon 54, West Delaware 52
Williamsburg 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54
South Winneshiek 46, Kee High 36
Independence 72, South Tama 36
Charles City 73, New Hampton 52
Northwood-Kensett 43, Saint Ansgar 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 91, Oelwein 32