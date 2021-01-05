 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboard
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 67, Waterloo East 26

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Columbus 39

Waterloo Christian 47, Green Mountain-Garwin 31

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 36, Linn-Mar 33

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty 37

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49

Dubuque Wahlert 54, Western Dubuque 38

AREA

Springville 66, Starmont 16

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Waukon 44

Grundy Center 36, AGWSR 29

Denver 64, Wapsie Valley 16

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54

West Fork 58, North Butler 34

Solon 62, West Delaware 31

Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

Nebrada 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

Jesup 60, BCLUW 52

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Turkey Valley 62, Postville 17

Mason City Newman 43, Central Springs 36

North Linn 56, East Buchanan 31

North Fayette-Valley 73, West Central 48

Algona Garrigan 64, Forest City 24

Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24

Colo-NESCO 61, Tripoli 39

Riceville 55, Nashua-Plainfield 43

Decorah 65, Crestwood 16

Independence 44, South Tama 31

Vinton-Shellsburg 66, Williamsburg 53

New Hampton 42, Charles City 26

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 84, Cedar Rapids Prairie 48

Waterloo West 68, Waterloo East 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Waterloo Columbus 43

Green Mountain-Garwin 53, Waterloo Christian 40

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 80, Iowa City High 50

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52

Western Dubuque 49, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Dubuque Senior 42

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Iowa City West 44

AREA

Wapsie Valley 75, Denver 61

Springville 88, Starmont 29

Dike-New Hartford 75, Union 34

Grundy Center 70, AGWSR 37

Mason City Newman 58, Central Springs 30

Nevada 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59

Solon 54, West Delaware 52

Williamsburg 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54

South Winneshiek 46, Kee High 36

Independence 72, South Tama 36

Charles City 73, New Hampton 52

Northwood-Kensett 43, Saint Ansgar 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 91, Oelwein 32

Jesup 61, BCLUW 30

Janesville 43, Meskwaki Settlement 41

Decorah 53, Waukon 47

