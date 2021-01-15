Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 66, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53
Columbus 36, Denver 32
Iowa City West 86, Cedar Falls 76
Iowa City Liberty 58, Waterloo East 44
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 51, Dubuque Senior 42
Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Dubuque Hempstead 40
Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Western Dubuque 49
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36
North Linn 67, Alburnett 42
West Fork 62, Rockford 19
Marion 50, West Delaware 33
Maquoketa Valley 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25
Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley2
Clarksville 65, Don Bosco 27
East Buchanan 58, Starmont 27
Benton Community 61, Independence 26
Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-Nesco 14
Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Center Point-Urbana 34
Riceville 52, Tripoli 24
Summaries
DUNKERTON 37, JANESVILLE 25
DUNKERTON (7-7) – Bethany Christians 15, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 6, Bailey VanLengen 3, Morgan Weepie 9, Alana Berinobis 2.
JANESVILLE (3-11) – Naomi Hovenga 4, Pyper McCarville 6, Hope Hovenga 2, Kassidy Dunbar 1, Kamryn Umthum 5, Kaylee LaPlant 2, Chloe Kiene 5.
Prep boys
METRO
Denver 85, Columbus 71
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, West 60
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids Washington 67
Dubuque Wahlert 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64
Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Senior 55
AREA
BCLUW 42, AGWSR
Wapsie Valley 55, Jesup 47
West Fork 70, Rockford 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley 44
Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70
West Delaware 69, Marion 59
Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24
Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36
Waukon 72, Oelwein 37
Don Bosco 49, Clarksville 33
North Linn 66, North Cedar 50
Tripoli 76, Riceville 40
Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
Independence 49, Benton Community 44
Summaries
DUNKERTON 33, JANESVILLE 24
DUNKERTON (9-3, 6-0) – Jake Kennedy 6, Preston Gillespie 6, Casey Gardner 9, Kaden Behrens 8, Kyler Rich 4.
JANESVILLE (11-2, 5-2) – Jaden Appleby 4, Leo Dodd 1, Wiley Sherburne 17, Joey Carlson 2.