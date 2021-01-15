 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboard
agate
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 66, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53

Columbus 36, Denver 32

Iowa City West 86, Cedar Falls 76

Iowa City Liberty 58, Waterloo East 44

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 51, Dubuque Senior 42

Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Dubuque Hempstead 40

Dubuque Wahlert 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Western Dubuque 49

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Decorah 36

North Linn 67, Alburnett 42

West Fork 62, Rockford 19

Marion 50, West Delaware 33

Maquoketa Valley 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Dunkerton 37, Janesville 25

Jesup 61, Wapsie Valley2

Clarksville 65, Don Bosco 27

East Buchanan 58, Starmont 27

Benton Community 61, Independence 26

Collins-Maxwell 48, Colo-Nesco 14

Vinton-Shellsburg 38, Center Point-Urbana 34

Riceville 52, Tripoli 24

Summaries

DUNKERTON 37, JANESVILLE 25

DUNKERTON (7-7) – Bethany Christians 15, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 6, Bailey VanLengen 3, Morgan Weepie 9, Alana Berinobis 2.

JANESVILLE (3-11) – Naomi Hovenga 4, Pyper McCarville 6, Hope Hovenga 2, Kassidy Dunbar 1, Kamryn Umthum 5, Kaylee LaPlant 2, Chloe Kiene 5.

Prep boys

METRO

Denver 85, Columbus 71

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, West 60

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 71, Cedar Rapids Washington 67

Dubuque Wahlert 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64

Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Senior 55

AREA

BCLUW 42, AGWSR

Wapsie Valley 55, Jesup 47

West Fork 70, Rockford 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Maquoketa Valley 44

Solon 74, Mount Vernon 70

West Delaware 69, Marion 59

Dunkerton 33, Janesville 24

Decorah 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 36

Waukon 72, Oelwein 37

Don Bosco 49, Clarksville 33

North Linn 66, North Cedar 50

Tripoli 76, Riceville 40

Center Point-Urbana 37, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

Independence 49, Benton Community 44

Summaries

DUNKERTON 33, JANESVILLE 24

DUNKERTON (9-3, 6-0) – Jake Kennedy 6, Preston Gillespie 6, Casey Gardner 9, Kaden Behrens 8, Kyler Rich 4.

JANESVILLE (11-2, 5-2) – Jaden Appleby 4, Leo Dodd 1, Wiley Sherburne 17, Joey Carlson 2.

