Basketball: Prep scoreboard
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 68, Dubuque Hempstead 44

Dubuque Senior 68, Waterloo East 28

Cedar Falls 58, Dubuque Wahlert 54

Waterloo Christian 46, North Tama 32

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45

Linn-Mar 47, Iowa City Liberty 37

AREA

Saint Ansgar 79, Rockford 31

Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29

North Linn 67, Alburnett 44

Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43

Union 33, Independence 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Oelwein 15

Decorah 55, Crestwood 41

Hudson 55, AGWSR 41

BCLUW 41, South Hardin 32

Montezuma 64, Grundy Center 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont-Dows 43

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Starmont 26

New Hampton 48, Charles City 36

Solon 53, Mount Vernon 42

Turkey Valley 59, Clayton Ridge 26

Vinton-Shellsburg 61, Williamsburg 51

Boxscores

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 55, OSAGE 29

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (19-0) – Camille Landphair 3, Ellary Knock 21, Taylor Kvale 3, Paula Gonzalez 4, Payton Petersen 18, Sophia Hoffman 5, Taylor Hoehns 1.

OSAGE (19-2) – Samantha Brandau 7, Ellie Bobinet 10, Megan Henson 5, Meredith Street 2, Katie Smith 5.

Notes: Dike-New Hartford plays West Marshall Thursday as the Wolverines try to complete the first perfect 5-on-5 regular-season in program history

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 85, Dubuque Wahlert 60

Dubuque Hempstead 59, West 52

Dubuque Senior 63, East 40

Columbus 75, Union 64

Waterloo Christian 44, Colo-Nesco 41

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Decorah 61

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

AREA

North Linn 59, Alburnett 37

Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 65

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 73, Hampton-Dumont 53

Marion 58, West Delaware 53

Meskwaki Settlement 62, East Marshall 57

South Winneshiek 60, Clayton Ridge 55 OT

Mason City Newman 70, Dunkerton 54

Kee High 74, West Central 68

Vinton-Shellsburg 63, Williamsburg 56

East Buchanan 55, Starmont 38

Independence 52, South Tama 37

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 50

Postville 55, Central Elkader 42

Jesup 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

Charles City 76, New Hampton 53

