Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 68, Dubuque Hempstead 44
Dubuque Senior 68, Waterloo East 28
Cedar Falls 58, Dubuque Wahlert 54
Waterloo Christian 46, North Tama 32
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45
Linn-Mar 47, Iowa City Liberty 37
AREA
Saint Ansgar 79, Rockford 31
Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29
North Linn 67, Alburnett 44
Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43
Union 33, Independence 32
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Oelwein 15
Decorah 55, Crestwood 41
Hudson 55, AGWSR 41
BCLUW 41, South Hardin 32
Montezuma 64, Grundy Center 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont-Dows 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Starmont 26
New Hampton 48, Charles City 36
Solon 53, Mount Vernon 42
Turkey Valley 59, Clayton Ridge 26
Vinton-Shellsburg 61, Williamsburg 51
Boxscores
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 55, OSAGE 29
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (19-0) – Camille Landphair 3, Ellary Knock 21, Taylor Kvale 3, Paula Gonzalez 4, Payton Petersen 18, Sophia Hoffman 5, Taylor Hoehns 1.
OSAGE (19-2) – Samantha Brandau 7, Ellie Bobinet 10, Megan Henson 5, Meredith Street 2, Katie Smith 5.
Notes: Dike-New Hartford plays West Marshall Thursday as the Wolverines try to complete the first perfect 5-on-5 regular-season in program history
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 85, Dubuque Wahlert 60
Dubuque Hempstead 59, West 52
Dubuque Senior 63, East 40
Columbus 75, Union 64
Waterloo Christian 44, Colo-Nesco 41
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 74, Decorah 61
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
AREA
North Linn 59, Alburnett 37
Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 65
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 73, Hampton-Dumont 53
Marion 58, West Delaware 53
Meskwaki Settlement 62, East Marshall 57
South Winneshiek 60, Clayton Ridge 55 OT
Mason City Newman 70, Dunkerton 54
Kee High 74, West Central 68
Vinton-Shellsburg 63, Williamsburg 56
East Buchanan 55, Starmont 38
Independence 52, South Tama 37
Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 50
Postville 55, Central Elkader 42
Jesup 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47