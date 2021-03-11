 Skip to main content
Basketball: Prep scoreboard
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Basketball clip art

Prep boys

IHSAA State Tournament

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Semifinals

Boyden-Hull 77, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

Western Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 47

Class 3A

Semifinals

Ballard 74, Davenport Assumption 65

Pella 46, Sergeant Bluff-luton 32

Class 4A

Semifinals

Johnston 64, Cedar Falls 51

Waukee 71, Ames 36

Games Friday

1A championship, North Linn vs. Montezuma, Noon

2A championship, Boyden-Hull vs. Western Christian, 2:30 p.m.

3A championship, Ballard vs. Pella, 5 p.m.

4A championship, Johnston vs, Waukee, 7:30 p.m.

Breaking News