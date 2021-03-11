Basketball: Prep scoreboard

Prep boys
IHSAA State Tournament
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Semifinals
Boyden-Hull 77, Aplington-Parkersburg 66
Western Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 47
Class 3A
Semifinals
Ballard 74, Davenport Assumption 65
Pella 46, Sergeant Bluff-luton 32
Class 4A
Semifinals
Johnston 64, Cedar Falls 51
Waukee 71, Ames 36
Games Friday
1A championship, North Linn vs. Montezuma, Noon
2A championship, Boyden-Hull vs. Western Christian, 2:30 p.m.
3A championship, Ballard vs. Pella, 5 p.m.
4A championship, Johnston vs, Waukee, 7:30 p.m.
