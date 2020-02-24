Basketball: Prep AP poll and scores, college polls and scores

College men
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Kansas (62);24-3;1,598;3
2. Baylor (2);24-2;1,532;1
3. Gonzaga;27-2;1,442;2
4. Dayton;25-2;1,413;5
5. San Diego St.;26-1;1,287;4
6. Florida St.;23-4;1,247;8
7. Duke;23-4;1,186;6
8. Kentucky;22-5;1,130;10
9. Maryland;22-5;1,124;7
10. Creighton;22-6;986;15
11. Louisville;23-5;966;11
12. Villanova;21-6;928;12
13. Seton Hall;20-7;842;16
14. Oregon;21-7;653;14
15. Auburn;23-4;643;13
16. Penn St.;20-7;618;9
17. BYU;23-7;598;23
18. Iowa;19-8;489;20
19. Michigan;18-9;329;-
20. West Virginia;19-8;313;17
21. Colorado;21-7;291;18
22. Texas Tech;18-9;226;-
23. Ohio St.;18-9;210;25
24. Michigan St.;18-9;160;-
25. Houston;21-7;102;22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
Prep
AP Poll
Class 4A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8);21-1;89;1
2. North Scott (1);20-1;67;T2
3. Waterloo West;19-2;66;T2
4. Iowa City West;19-2;62;5
5. Cedar Falls;19-2;57;4
6. Waukee;19-2;55;6
7. Council Bluffs Lincoln;20-1;36;8
8. Dubuque Senior;18-3;33;7
9. Indianola;18-3;18;10
10. Sioux City East;16-4;7;NR
Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 4. Johnston 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Norwalk (7);18-3;86;1
2. Mount Vernon (2);19-2;77;2
3. Assumption;17-4;76;3
4. Carroll;18-3;57;6
5. Marion;17-4;45;7
6. Pella;16-5;32;10
7. Winterset;17-4;31;8
8. MOC-Floyd Valley;18-3;27;5
9. Algona;17-4;18;NR
10. Clear Lake;18-3;14;4
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.
Substate results
CLASS 3A
ADM 60, North Polk, Alleman 52
Algona 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Davenport Assumption 69, Fairfield 45
Ballard 77, Webster City 48
Bondurant-Farrar 67, Newton 53
Carroll 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 34
Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 29
Central DeWitt 35, Maquoketa 22
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Fort Madison 50
Clear Lake 60, Boone 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 92, Perry 41
Decorah 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 42
Glenwood 75, Greene County 40
Grinnell 77, Knoxville 54
Harlan 62, Atlantic 59 (OT)
Iowa Falls-Alden 82, Humboldt 61
Keokuk 59, Solon 47
LeMars 73, Sioux City Heelan 54
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Storm Lake 50
Marion 79, South Tama 31
Mount Pleasant 68, Washington 51
Mount Vernon 79, Anamosa 36
Nevada 81, Gilbert 80 (OT)
Norwalk 93, Saydel 49
Oskaloosa 53, Carlisle 40
Pella 95, Centerville 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72, Spencer 44
Wahlert, Dubuque 68, West Delaware 65 (OT)
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Charles City 42
Winterset 83, Clarke 30
Cedar Rapids Xavier 71, Benton Community 37
CLASS 4A
Ames 68, Sioux City North 32
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 70, Waterloo East 67 (OT)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 46
Davenport North 56, Muscatine 42
Des Moines Lincoln 87, Mason City 76
Des Moines North 72, Marshalltown 67 (2OT)
Des Moines Roosevelt 62, Southeast Polk 59 (OT)
Fort Dodge 65, Sioux City West 60
Indianola 89, Des Moines, East 53
Iowa City High 47, Bettendorf 46
Iowa City Liberty 84, Clinton 31
Lewis Central 64, Council Bluffs Jefferson 50
Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Western Dubuque 59
Ottumwa 67, Burlington 59
Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport West 32
Urbandale 56, Des Moines Hoover 28