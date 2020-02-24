You are the owner of this article.
Basketball: Prep AP poll and scores, college polls and scores
College men

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Kansas (62);24-3;1,598;3

2. Baylor (2);24-2;1,532;1

3. Gonzaga;27-2;1,442;2

4. Dayton;25-2;1,413;5

5. San Diego St.;26-1;1,287;4

6. Florida St.;23-4;1,247;8

7. Duke;23-4;1,186;6

8. Kentucky;22-5;1,130;10

9. Maryland;22-5;1,124;7

10. Creighton;22-6;986;15

11. Louisville;23-5;966;11

12. Villanova;21-6;928;12

13. Seton Hall;20-7;842;16

14. Oregon;21-7;653;14

15. Auburn;23-4;643;13

16. Penn St.;20-7;618;9

17. BYU;23-7;598;23

18. Iowa;19-8;489;20

19. Michigan;18-9;329;-

20. West Virginia;19-8;313;17

21. Colorado;21-7;291;18

22. Texas Tech;18-9;226;-

23. Ohio St.;18-9;210;25

24. Michigan St.;18-9;160;-

25. Houston;21-7;102;22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

Prep

AP Poll

Class 4A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8);21-1;89;1

2. North Scott (1);20-1;67;T2

3. Waterloo West;19-2;66;T2

4. Iowa City West;19-2;62;5

5. Cedar Falls;19-2;57;4

6. Waukee;19-2;55;6

7. Council Bluffs Lincoln;20-1;36;8

8. Dubuque Senior;18-3;33;7

9. Indianola;18-3;18;10

10. Sioux City East;16-4;7;NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 4. Johnston 1.

Class 3A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Norwalk (7);18-3;86;1

2. Mount Vernon (2);19-2;77;2

3. Assumption;17-4;76;3

4. Carroll;18-3;57;6

5. Marion;17-4;45;7

6. Pella;16-5;32;10

7. Winterset;17-4;31;8

8. MOC-Floyd Valley;18-3;27;5

9. Algona;17-4;18;NR

10. Clear Lake;18-3;14;4

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.

Substate results

CLASS 3A

ADM 60, North Polk, Alleman 52

Algona 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Davenport Assumption 69, Fairfield 45

Ballard 77, Webster City 48

Bondurant-Farrar 67, Newton 53

Carroll 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 34

Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 29

Central DeWitt 35, Maquoketa 22

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Fort Madison 50

Clear Lake 60, Boone 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 92, Perry 41

Decorah 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

Denison-Schleswig 63, Creston 42

Glenwood 75, Greene County 40

Grinnell 77, Knoxville 54

Harlan 62, Atlantic 59 (OT)

Iowa Falls-Alden 82, Humboldt 61

Keokuk 59, Solon 47

LeMars 73, Sioux City Heelan 54

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Storm Lake 50

Marion 79, South Tama 31

Mount Pleasant 68, Washington 51

Mount Vernon 79, Anamosa 36

Nevada 81, Gilbert 80 (OT)

Norwalk 93, Saydel 49

Oskaloosa 53, Carlisle 40

Pella 95, Centerville 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72, Spencer 44

Wahlert, Dubuque 68, West Delaware 65 (OT)

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Charles City 42

Winterset 83, Clarke 30

Cedar Rapids Xavier 71, Benton Community 37

CLASS 4A

Ames 68, Sioux City North 32

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 70, Waterloo East 67 (OT)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 46

Davenport North 56, Muscatine 42

Des Moines Lincoln 87, Mason City 76

Des Moines North 72, Marshalltown 67 (2OT)

Des Moines Roosevelt 62, Southeast Polk 59 (OT)

Fort Dodge 65, Sioux City West 60

Indianola 89, Des Moines, East 53

Iowa City High 47, Bettendorf 46

Iowa City Liberty 84, Clinton 31

Lewis Central 64, Council Bluffs Jefferson 50

Linn-Mar, Marion 67, Western Dubuque 59

Ottumwa 67, Burlington 59

Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport West 32

Urbandale 56, Des Moines Hoover 28

